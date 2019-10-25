Two teens face murder charges in death of 17-year-old boy in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

VAUGHAN – Police north of Toronto say they’ve charged two 18-year-olds in the alleged homicide of a 17-year-old boy.

York Regional Police said the teen was shot in August outside a home in Vaughan.

He came into hospital on his own, but died there some time later.

Police say they’ve arrested the two men after conducting searches in Toronto and Vaughan.

Both 18-year-olds are charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Police say the men are being held in custody and the investigation is still active.

