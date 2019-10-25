Menu

Crime

Two teens face murder charges in death of 17-year-old boy in Vaughan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2019 6:50 pm
Updated October 25, 2019 6:52 pm
The charges stem from the death of a 17-year-old boy in August.
Shallima Maharaj / Global News

VAUGHAN – Police north of Toronto say they’ve charged two 18-year-olds in the alleged homicide of a 17-year-old boy.

York Regional Police said the teen was shot in August outside a home in Vaughan.

He came into hospital on his own, but died there some time later.

READ MORE: York police investigating homicide following Vaughan shooting

Police say they’ve arrested the two men after conducting searches in Toronto and Vaughan.

Both 18-year-olds are charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Police say the men are being held in custody and the investigation is still active.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
