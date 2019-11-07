Menu

Crime

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at north-end Toronto bar

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 2:36 am
Updated November 7, 2019 2:45 am
Police say emergency crews were called to the Jane Street bar just after 1:20 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say emergency crews were called to the Jane Street bar just after 1:20 a.m. on Thursday. John Hanley / Global News

Toronto police say a person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting inside a north-end bar early Thursday.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the establishment on Jane Street, near Lawrence Avenue West, just after 1:20 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

Police said a man reportedly walked into the bar and began shooting. Two people were hit in the gunfire.

READ MORE: Toronto police chief extends guns and gangs initiative amid record number of shootings

A person died at the scene and a second was rushed to hospital in critical condition by paramedics with a police escort.

Officers didn’t release suspect information as of early Thursday, but a grey SUV was reportedly seen taking off from the scene.

The Toronto police homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

