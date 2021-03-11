Coronavirus: 2 COVID-19 vaccination clinics set to open in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled to open in Guelph within days at the university and Linamar’s Skyjack building in the city’s north end.

The latter at 201 Woodlawn Rd. W. will be the first to open on Thursday with the U of G’s opening on March 15 in its University Centre.

These are the first two privately provided sites within Guelph, with five vaccination centres now in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

Along with the university and Skyjack sites, vaccinations are also happening at public health’s office on Chancellors Way in Guelph.

Some family doctors in Guelph have also received doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and will be contacting eligible patients.

“Vaccinating 75 per cent of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph by August will require an all-hands-on-deck approach,” medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer said.

While the capacity at Skyjack was not revealed, the university said its clinic will be able to vaccinate up to 2,000 people a day and will be staffed by members of the Guelph Family Health Team and the school’s student health services.

Once things ramp up, up to 10,000 doses are expected to be administered each day across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

The university said at least 500 volunteers have signed up to assist the clinic on campus.

“The response to our open request for volunteers was immediate and robust — so much so that we had to take down the notice within a day,” university president Charlotte Yates said.

“It is incredibly gratifying to see so many of our faculty, staff and students stepping forward to help in this effort. It speaks to the University’s commitment to being a community partner and to making a difference.”

Those seeking a vaccine will need to pre-register for an appointment.

Any eligible groups in Phase 2 of the province’s rollout plan, such as teachers and adults over 60, can pre-register for a vaccination.

Public health said once someone is pre-registered it will still be a few weeks before they can expect a vaccination.

More information can be found on public health’s website.

#Guelph’s first mass-vaccination clinic is opening this week at @SkyjackInc / @LinamarCorp on Woodlawn Rd! Watch this walk-thru VIDEO to better understand what to expect. Stay strong Guelph! We got this! More info through @WDGPublicHealth!

CLICK HERE ➡️ https://t.co/z4Pjb0oOV5 pic.twitter.com/JvfaGtUAtr — Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) March 10, 2021

