Saskatchewan reports no new coronavirus deaths, active cases under 1,400

Saskatchewan’s coronavirus-related death toll remained at 401 with none reported in the provincial government’s daily update.

According to the government on Thursday, there were 165 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 30,193. The seven-day average of daily cases remained at 139, day-over-day.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 137 patients with COVID-19 — 110 are receiving inpatient care and 27 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,395 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 28,397 following 153 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,850 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 602,992 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 28,107 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Public health officials are asking people who live and work in Regina to re-commit to prevention practices to protect against COVID-19 with an increase of community transmission of variants of concern (VOC) in the city.

As of Thursday, the province’s VOC total remained at 70 cases, which includes 62 in Regina.

Many of Regina’s outbreaks are a result of people of going to work and public places while symptomatic, according to the press release.

