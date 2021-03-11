Call of the Wilde: Tired Montreal Canadiens falter against Calgary Flames 2-1

It was difficult to imagine that the Montreal Canadiens would have had any legs against the Flames on Thursday night. They arrived at 2:30 in the morning Mountain Standard Time in Calgary. They had just finished a start so late in Vancouver that using Montreal time, the Canadiens actually played twice on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Flames had been resting for five days between games. It went as you would think, as the Flames won 2-1.

Wilde Horses

The expectations were low in this contest, considering the ridiculous scheduling the Canadiens had to endure.

The expectations were met. Montreal had no legs at all. One of the fastest teams in the league looked like the slowest. There was barely a good moment to pick out as the entire line-up was lifeless.

However, one play — and only one play — did stand out as worth mentioning.

In a first-period power play, Jesperi Kotkaniemi recognized that a defending forward does not have a stick. Usually, forwards are reluctant to skate right at the player without a stick. This is odd because there is nothing that player can do but hold, and if they do hold, surely they will get a penalty for a 5-on-3 power play.

Here’s where Kotkaniemi shines. He attacks the forward right away, and sure enough, there is nothing the Flames player can do. Kotkaniemi goes around him and sets up Tomas Tatar for a wide open look. Tatar’s shot was horrible, though. He had the entire far side, but fired instead right into the crest.

It’s Kotkaniemi’s intelligence in moments like this that shows he is still growing as a player and his ceiling is not close to being known yet.

Wilde Goats

Victor Mete needs a better shot more than any defenceman in the NHL. He would be an NHL regular if he had any shot at all.

The sad truth is that plays go to die on his stick because his shot from 25 feet — and this is not an exaggeration — cannot beat any goalie in the league. The only way that he will score from 25 feet or greater is if the goalie doesn’t see it. There are times when Mete has taken the puck out of his zone with big speed, then he is streaking down the ice, beats a defender, has a super opportunity, and then the lamest shot you could imagine ends the play with a thud.

You combine this with an inability to win puck battles in his own zone, and an inability to clear out the front of the net, and what do you have with Mete?

He’s what they call a ‘tweener’. He’s not an effective puck-moving defender because his plays end without results. He’s not a stay-at-home defender because he isn’t physical enough. He’s between two worlds, belonging in neither.

The end is not near for Mete, though. With his speed, GMs will keep being patient for him to get a better shot or better vision. As it stands now, though, he’s a seventh defenceman in this league.

This dull affair was still in doubt in the second period until a big gaffe from Shea Weber. He had the puck behind his net without any pressure. The Flames were being passive, waiting for Weber to pick a teammate. He put it right in the high slot, and one second later it was in the Canadiens’ net beating Jake Allen.

It was a huge turnover. Weber has slowed down as he’s aged. That slower foot speed means these days he gets rushed by forecheckers, leading to errors. However, one thing Weber doesn’t do is make bad decisions when he has time. The brain is the same when his speed isn’t being challenged. However, his brain failed him on the 2-0 Flames goal, and after it, this one was absolutely over.

The Canadiens’ tank was officially on ‘E’.

Wilde Cards

There’s more to winning a Norris Trophy than just leading the league in goals or points. One cannot make the case that big offensive totals equal best defender. A top rear guard has to also have the ability to keep the puck out of the net. For example, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks is one below the points lead in the NHL for defensemen, but there is no way he is in the Norris discussion because of his issues keeping the puck out of the Vancouver goal.

While it is unfortunate that no defender who is outstanding at defending but cannot provide offence is ever in the Norris discussion, it would be much more unfortunate if defending did not factor at all. A rearguard has to have some semblance of intelligence in his own zone. He has to be able to clear bodies out and win puck battles to some respectable level at least.

Once he passes that consideration, that consideration is forgotten, and goals, assists, and points take centre stage. Pass the ‘he’s good enough back there’ test, and it won’t be considered again.

This is why Jeff Petry is in the best defenceman discussion this year. Petry does enough defensively to then segue to his outstanding offensive totals.

The NHL points leader from the blue line is Victor Hedman. He has 25, but Petry is right behind him at 24. The goals lead is Petry’s with 10 after firing a rocket into the top corner in the third period last night in Vancouver. Adding to that is Petry’s partnership with Joel Edmundson is tops in the league in plus/minus. Petry is plus 16 while Hedman is plus 9. If the more advanced analytics Goals Above Expected is to your liking, Petry is third in the entire league among defenders at 3.4 while Hedman is 2.0.

There is still a half a season to play, but if they continue at their present rate, Petry’s top competition would be Hedman. Hedman has the pedigree and the built-in respect already. That does tend to be a determining factor in any vote. It takes a long time to gather the Norris-suitable tag, but once you do, they don’t tend to take it away from you. Hedman is most certainly the favourite again, but if Petry can be a nominee, then he moves up the ladder at least.

Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sports writer, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.