Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Witnesses sought after stabbing during Edmonton basketball game

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 11, 2021 11:40 am
An Edmonton police service vehicle.
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

Edmonton police are looking to the public for assistance in an investigation into a stabbing that reportedly occurred during a basketball game on March 5.

According to a Thursday news release, a group of people were playing basketball at the Ozerna Park basketball court in the area of 158 Avenue and Ozerna Road in northeast Edmonton.

Read more: North Edmonton 7-Eleven clerk in hospital after stabbing

Police were told a fight broke out between two players, resulting in one being stabbed.

Trending Stories

The suspect reportedly fled with several people in a vehicle, while the victim drove himself to an Edmonton hospital.

He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and was discharged.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Jasper Place Transit Centre surrounded by police tape after west Edmonton stabbing

Police describe the suspect as in his early to mid-20s, fix-foot-seven to five-foot-nine with a medium build and a beard.

Anyone with information about the event is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeNortheast Edmonton stabbingEdmonon stabbingEdmonton basketball game stabbingOrzena RoadOrzena Road stabbing

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers