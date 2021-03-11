Witnesses sought after stabbing during Edmonton basketball game

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking to the public for assistance in an investigation into a stabbing that reportedly occurred during a basketball game on March 5.

According to a Thursday news release, a group of people were playing basketball at the Ozerna Park basketball court in the area of 158 Avenue and Ozerna Road in northeast Edmonton.

Police were told a fight broke out between two players, resulting in one being stabbed.

The suspect reportedly fled with several people in a vehicle, while the victim drove himself to an Edmonton hospital.

He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and was discharged.

Police describe the suspect as in his early to mid-20s, fix-foot-seven to five-foot-nine with a medium build and a beard.

Anyone with information about the event is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.