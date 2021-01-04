North Edmonton 7-Eleven clerk in hospital after stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after a 7-Eleven store clerk was stabbed during a shoplifting incident early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven location at 122 Avenue and 97 Street.

According to police, two people entered the store and attempted to shoplift.

When the clerk attempted to intervene, they were stabbed.

The clerk was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

While police are investigating, they did not release the age or gender of the clerk and did not have information about suspects.

