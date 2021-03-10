Saskatchewan adds $11M into growth plan surrounding rural roads, bridges

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced Wednesday that the province is investing another $11.2 million into the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth (RIRG) program.

The funds will help improve rural roads and bridges across the province and provide RIRG the opportunity to get some of its projects approved early for the 2021 construction season.

With the additional funds, the government is now contributing more than $39 million into RIRG for 2020-21.

“Rural municipalities play a significant role in our plan to build a Strong Saskatchewan,” Moe said.

“This funding will ensure projects will be ready for this construction season to help build rural infrastructure while protecting and growing jobs across our province.”

Through RIRG, the province plans on rebuilding 100 roads over the next three years and 100 bridges over the next four.

The province has already approved 89 road projects and 45 bridge projects through the first two phases of the program, providing nearly $38 million.

It said many of the bridge projects are still going through the federal approval process.

“Our rural municipalities greatly value this continued financial support through this time of economic recovery,” SARM president Ray Orb said.

“Well-maintained rural infrastructure is critical to the sustainability and growth of Saskatchewan’s economy and the rural-based industries using it daily.”

Mope also announced $2 million in funding to expand channel clearing for rural municipalities across the province.

“As we work through economic recovery, investments in our communities will help build our future,” Moe said.

“Increased funding for water management in rural communities will not only help protect essential infrastructure but also help our producers grow Saskatchewan’s economy.”

The province says channel clearing involves everything from removing beaver dams, debris and shrubs to removing silt and blow dirt from and along natural channels.

