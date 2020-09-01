Federal report recommends developing infrastructure to expand irrigation in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says it supports a vision where Saskatchewan harnesses its agricultural and growth potential and where the water resources across the Prairies are safeguarded.

The report “Prairie Prosperity: A Vision for the Management of Water across Saskatchewan and the Prairies” was released Monday by Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD).

Over the past 16 months, WD said it has been examining sustainable water management and identifying opportunities to enhance food security while improving the economic outlook for prairie communities.

The report recommends developing the infrastructure needed to expand irrigation in Saskatchewan, including the Westside Irrigation Project and Upper Qu’Appelle Canal, projects which the Saskatchewan government recently committed to developing.

Using the water resources of Lake Diefenbaker, the projects could enhance water security and support irrigation expansion by nearly 500,000 acres in south-central Saskatchewan, according to officials.

Officials said advancing the recommendation will help position Saskatchewan and the Prairies as global leaders in agri-food production and processing.

“The government of Canada is supporting growth and prosperity as we help to ensure a sustainable supply of water available to cities and towns, Indigenous communities, farms and industry across the Prairies,” Mélanie Joly, the minister responsible for WD, said in a press release.

“(The report) is a first step, providing a starting point for discussions and activities to advance transformative infrastructure and work collaboratively with partners and stakeholders.”

The federal government said it recognized the potential for environmental and social impacts for many communities and stakeholders. It added there’s a need for consultations and decisions on legislative and regulatory requirements before moving forward.

