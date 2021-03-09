$33M invested into Saskatchewan recreation, water, bridge infrastructure projects

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial and federal government announced more than $33 million in joint funding for 26 recreation, water and bridge infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan.

The Government of Canada is providing about $21 million through its Investing in Canada plan while Saskatchewan is contributing about $12 million.

“The Government of Canada is taking decisive actions to help create jobs and support our economy,” said Jim Carr, special representative for the Prairies, on behalf of Catherine McKenna, Canada’s minister of infrastructure and communities in a press release on Tuesday.

“These projects in Saskatchewan will provide better access to recreational opportunities, improve rural bridges and deliver reliable, efficient water services.

“By investing in projects like these, we are helping to make our communities stronger, more competitive and we are contributing to our country’s economic recovery. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

Notable recreation infrastructure projects include a new park and community garden in Craven. This comes along with several other improvements to arenas, pools, playgrounds and community centres across the province.

The Rural Municipality of Porcupine No. 395 and the Rural Municipality of Preeceville No. 334 will see some of its bridges replaced to help strengthen the ability to move goods and services through its local transportation network.

“Our provincial government is proud to play a role in these infrastructure initiatives by investing more than $12 million that will help them move from the drawing board to reality,” said Don McMorris, Saskatchewan’s government relations minister.

“These projects improve the rural transportation system, water and recreation facilities, create jobs, improve quality of life and strengthen Saskatchewan.”

Upgrades are also coming to the water and wastewater systems in the Town of Hudson Bay and the Village of Edenwold.

