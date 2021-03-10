Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 situation Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to deliver an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases and vaccinations on Wednesday — the same day appointment bookings opened for AstraZeneca immunizations for those eligible.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give her update at 3:30 p.m., which will be live-streamed in this post.

On Wednesday morning, Albertans born in 1957 as well as First Nations, Metis and Inuit people born in 1972 were eligible to book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The third vaccine to be approved for use in Canada is being made available to Albertans who are aged 50 to 64, as well as First Nations, Metis and Inuit people who are in the 35 to 49 age range, and don’t have a severe chronic illness. About 400,000 people are in those age groups, according to the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta’s online booking portal, as well as 811 booking option, were overwhelmed when bookings for seniors aged 75 and older opened.

3:13 Senior Toronto scientists question 4-month delay of 2nd dose Senior Toronto scientists question 4-month delay of 2nd dose

According to Alberta Health Services, the online portal’s capacity was increased on March 3, and more staff were hired to support 811.

Within the first hour of the booking system opening Wednesday morning, AHS said about 5,000 Albertans had booked appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. The first appointments start Thursday.

AHS said while there was an initial rush first thing, that subsided rather quickly and there was no wait to book appointments at around 9:30 a.m.

As of Tuesday, Alberta had 4,470 active cases of COVID-19, with 255 new infections reported in the previous 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 263 Albertans were being treated in hospitals, with 37 of them in intensive care units.

Alberta labs have processed 3,481,853 tests on 1,840,457 people.