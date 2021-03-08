Alberta to hear COVID-19 update from Dr. Hinshaw on Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s top doctor is scheduled to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation on Monday afternoon.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m.

The news conference will be streamed live in this post.

On Monday, the province announced it would be accepting — over the next 10 business days — proposals regarding COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing in Alberta.

In a news release, the UCP government said Alberta is home to “world-renowned researchers and infrastructure.” It said the government wants to “understand and explore opportunities related to the province’s vaccine capacity as part of a long-term strategy to enhance our vaccine development and manufacturing capabilities.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Jobs, Economy and Innovation ministry is developing a “Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Sector Strategy to boost the growth of the sector,” the provincial government said.

Companies and organizations interested in submitting proposals can apply online, starting March 8. Applications close at midnight on March 21.

1:51 Edmonton vaccine maker frustrated by a lack of leadership in Ottawa Edmonton vaccine maker frustrated by a lack of leadership in Ottawa – Jan 29, 2021

While Alberta did not release official COVID-19 data on Sunday due to system upgrades to the provincial dashboard, Hinshaw said there were about 300 new cases identified, including 54 new variant cases.

The estimated 300 cases Sunday came from about 8,100 tests, equaling a positivity rate of approximately four per cent.

Hinshaw tweeted out the preliminary info on Sunday afternoon. The province did not release any information on deaths or hospitalizations related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Saturday, 1,914 people in the province had died from the disease, and there were 247 people in hospital, with 42 of them in intensive care.

As of March 6, 290,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta and 90,937 Albertans were fully vaccinated with two doses.