London among Canadian markets expecting most growth in Q2: ManpowerGroup

The second quarter of 2021 looks promising for job seekers in the London, Ont., area, with the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey predicting an “active” hiring climate in the region.

Of those surveyed, a third of employers in the region plan to hire for the upcoming quarter. Roughly five per cent anticipate cutbacks and the remaining 62 per cent plan to maintain staffing levels, ManpowerGroup says.

With seasonal variations removed from the data, ManpowerGroup says London’s second quarter net employment outlook is +25 per cent.

“London market itself, it was in the top five growth markets across Canada,” Charity Magowan with Manpower Western Ontario told Global News.

“We surveyed like 47 different markets, so it’s really good news for London.” Tweet This

The other top growth markets in ManpowerGroup’s survey are: Ottawa at +27 per cent; Surrey, BC at +26 per cent; Canton de l’Est, Que., at +24 per cent; and Kitchener/Cambridge at +21 per cent.

Overall, a moderate hiring outlook is anticipated nationally.

ManpowerGroup says that “can be interpreted as a positive trajectory” when considering the challenges of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“With all ten industry sectors expecting to hire in the upcoming quarter, there will be opportunities for job seekers,” Darlene Minatel, Country Manager of ManpowerGroup Canada said in a statement.

“With widespread COVID-19 vaccination on the horizon, employers appear to be cautiously optimistic and open to flexibility in consideration of the post-pandemic chapter for business.”

According to ManpowerGroup, the survey was conducted by interviewing a representative sample of 1,344 employers in Canada. The group says “the margin of error for almost all national, regional and global data is not greater than +/- 5 per cent. The margin of error for the Canadian survey is +/- 2.7 per cent.”

The full report is available online.

