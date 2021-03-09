National survey finds employers ‘optimistic’ about hiring climate in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

The latest hiring study from the ManpowerGroup is indicating that employers are “optimistic” about the city’s hiring climate in the months ahead, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations on the horizon.

The latest Employment Outlook Survey says 25 per cent of employers plan to hire between April and June with 65 per cent expected to maintain current levels.

Roughly five per cent of employers aren’t sure what they will do during the same period.

Read more: Accelerated PSW training program applications now accepted at Mohawk College

“Survey data reveals that 25 per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter, while 5 per cent anticipate cutbacks,” according to Natasha Djukic of Manpower’s Stoney Creek office.

The agency says Hamilton’s second-quarter net employment outlook indicates a “positive hiring pace” at about plus 17 per cent, which is about a 10 percentage point increase from the outlook survey reported during the same time last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Overall Canadian employers expect a moderate hiring pace over the next three months. Employers in the manufacturing sector expect the strongest job prospects.

The survey of over 1,300 employers across Canada reveals that 15 per cent plan to increase their staffing levels in the second quarter of 2021.

The net employment outlook for Canada is plus eight per cent, which would be unchanged from data reported during the same time last year.

Read more: Waterloo man stashing cash around the region for TikTok followers to find

Quebec is forecasting the strongest pace of the four regions in Canada surveyed.

“All four regions of the country have positive employment outlooks for the second quarter of 2021 but job seekers in Atlantic Canada have the greatest challenge with a limited employment outlook anticipated,’ said Darlene Minatel of ManpowerGroup Canada in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“With widespread COVID-19 vaccinations on the horizon, employers appear to be cautiously optimistic and open to flexibility in consideration of the post-pandemic chapter for business.”