Coronavirus: Some health units won’t use Ontario booking system after March 15 launch

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — Some Ontario public health units will continue to use their own vaccination booking systems even after a provincial portal becomes available next week.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says approximately six units, including Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, will stick with their own systems.

She says the rest will merge with the province’s online portal or use a combination of both systems.

Several public health units have started using their own booking systems to make vaccination appointments for eligible residents in recent weeks in the absence of a provincial system.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The news comes as the province prepares to expand its vaccine rollout into pharmacies in three regions on Friday – a pilot project that’s taking appointments for people aged 60 to 64.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Ontario is expected to receive 190,000 AstraZeneca vaccines today, which are slated for use in the pharmacy pilot.

1:12 Trudeau names March 11, 2021 a National Day of Observance to honour lives lost to COVID-19 Trudeau names March 11, 2021 a National Day of Observance to honour lives lost to COVID-19