Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Brookfield Infrastructure hostile offer unanimously rejected by Inter Pipeline board

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Some health units won’t use Ontario booking system after March 15 launch

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2021 2:35 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Progress made on Ontario vaccine rollout' Coronavirus: Progress made on Ontario vaccine rollout
WATCH ABOVE: There’s reason for hope with more vaccines coming to Ontario and more immunization sites preparing to get up and running. As Travis Dhanraj reports, progress is being made but there are still some details the government needs to iron out.

TORONTO — Some Ontario public health units will continue to use their own vaccination booking systems even after a provincial portal becomes available next week.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says approximately six units, including Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, will stick with their own systems.

She says the rest will merge with the province’s online portal or use a combination of both systems.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,185 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

Several public health units have started using their own booking systems to make vaccination appointments for eligible residents in recent weeks in the absence of a provincial system.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The news comes as the province prepares to expand its vaccine rollout into pharmacies in three regions on Friday – a pilot project that’s taking appointments for people aged 60 to 64.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Ontario is expected to receive 190,000 AstraZeneca vaccines today, which are slated for use in the pharmacy pilot.

Click to play video 'Trudeau names March 11, 2021 a National Day of Observance to honour lives lost to COVID-19' Trudeau names March 11, 2021 a National Day of Observance to honour lives lost to COVID-19
Trudeau names March 11, 2021 a National Day of Observance to honour lives lost to COVID-19
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusOntarioCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario Vaccine Booking Portal

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers