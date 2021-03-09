Ontario reports 1,185 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,185 cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 311,112.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 343 cases were recorded in Toronto, 235 in Peel Region, 105 in York Region, and 81 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

A total of 292,806 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 872 from the previous day.

Six additional deaths were also reported on Tuesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,083.

The government said 38,063 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Ontario has now completed a total of 11,469,681 tests and 29,845 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.7 per cent, which is up from Monday’s report when it was 3.4 per cent, and is up from the March 2 report when it was 2.9 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 689 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 63), with 290 in intensive care (up by eight), 184 of whom are on a ventilator (unchanged).

There have been 908 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K. (up by 29), as well as 39 of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa (unchanged), and 17 cases of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil (unchanged).

