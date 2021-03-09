Menu

Crime

OPP investigation brings significant police presence to several Ontario communities

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 9, 2021 11:34 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Members of the OPP executed search warrants at several areas of the province Tuesday as part of a significant investigation by provincial police.

London police confirmed that search warrants were executed in the city Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation, but they were unable to provide further information yet.

The OPP says they took “significant enforcement action” in several areas of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday, including London, Brantford, Ancaster and Brant County.

Read more: London, Ont., dealership thankful sales rep alive following reckless theft

Police say the investigation also has an element in Barrie, which has led to a heavy police presence there as well.

Limited information has been released about the investigation, but police stress every precaution has been taken to ensure there is no threat to public safety.

Police are expected to release further information later this week.

