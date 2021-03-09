Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Brookfield Infrastructure hostile offer unanimously rejected by Inter Pipeline board

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Belleville council approves new contract with 200 city workers

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 10:42 am
The new contract will come with a six per cent wage increase over three years, the City of Belleville says.
The new contract will come with a six per cent wage increase over three years, the City of Belleville says. Global News

The City of Belleville has ratified a new collective agreement with the union representing about 200 of its workers.

The five-year agreement runs retroactively from April 1, 2019 until Dec. 31, 2023 and includes a one per cent wage increase for 2019, no increase in 2020, a 1.5 per cent increase in 2021 and a 1.75 per cent wage increase in 2022 and in 2023.

Read more: Belleville city workers’ union ratifies tentative deal with municipality

The city says the ratification was made in a unanimous decision at Monday night’s council meeting

“We are proud to work with our union partners who realize the challenges facing the city during COVID-19 and have agreed to no wage increase during the 2020 year,” said Belleville CAO Rod Bovay.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Unionized city workers in Kingston and Belleville attain contract agreements with the two municipalities' Unionized city workers in Kingston and Belleville attain contract agreements with the two municipalities
Unionized city workers in Kingston and Belleville attain contract agreements with the two municipalities – Feb 19, 2021

“We believe that this is a fair deal for both our employees and Belleville taxpayers.”

CUPE Local 907, which represents city hall employees, snow-plow operators, parks and recreation and water employees in Belleville, voted 90 per cent in favour of the new contract in late February, avoiding a strike.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CUPEBelleville councilBelleville city workersCUPE bellevilleBelleville strikeCUPE Local 907Belleville city workers dealBelleville council workersCUPE strike Belleville

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers