Belleville council approves new contract with 200 city workers

The City of Belleville has ratified a new collective agreement with the union representing about 200 of its workers.

The five-year agreement runs retroactively from April 1, 2019 until Dec. 31, 2023 and includes a one per cent wage increase for 2019, no increase in 2020, a 1.5 per cent increase in 2021 and a 1.75 per cent wage increase in 2022 and in 2023.

The city says the ratification was made in a unanimous decision at Monday night’s council meeting

“We are proud to work with our union partners who realize the challenges facing the city during COVID-19 and have agreed to no wage increase during the 2020 year,” said Belleville CAO Rod Bovay.

“We believe that this is a fair deal for both our employees and Belleville taxpayers.”

CUPE Local 907, which represents city hall employees, snow-plow operators, parks and recreation and water employees in Belleville, voted 90 per cent in favour of the new contract in late February, avoiding a strike.