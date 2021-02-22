Belleville city workers’ union ratifies tentative deal with municipality

Send this page to someone via email

A deal between Belleville city workers and the municipality was ratified by union members over the weekend, avoiding a possible strike that could have started Monday morning.

After weeks of negotiations, CUPE Local 907, which represents about 200 city hall employees, snow-plow operators, and parks and recreation and water employees in Belleville voted over 90 per cent in favour of a deal first struck on Friday morning.

The union previously filed for a no-board report in early February, allowing the members to strike or for the city to lock workers out by Feb. 22. Union workers were protesting outside city hall last Thursday before negotiations started back up Friday.

“Our intention was always to keep working and continue to deliver the services that keep Belleville running,” said Marc Goulet, president of CUPE 907.

“It was unfortunate that negotiations had to get to the point that they did, but I think we ended up with a deal that works for everyone,” Goulet said.

The five-year agreement, which covers April 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2023, will see a six per cent wage increase for city workers over the life of the agreement.

The city says council will vote on the deal at the next meeting on March 8.