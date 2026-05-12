Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

PQ leader says he believes Ottawa may be spying on party, offers no proof

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 12, 2026 6:45 pm
2 min read
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon questions the government at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. View image in full screen
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon questions the government at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The leader of the Parti Québécois says he believes the federal government may be spying on his party, despite saying he has no proof.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon told reporters Tuesday there is “a long history of surveillance targeting the PQ,” but said the party does not have the means to confirm whether it is currently happening.

“If there’s one constant in the history of the Parti Québécois, it’s that the leader and influential members are spied on,” he said at a press conference at the legislature in Quebec City.

“The truth is, we don’t have the means to verify it.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The truth is, we don't have the means to verify it."

The PQ leader said modern technology has made potential eavesdropping easier, and that he is operating under the assumption Ottawa could be listening.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s much easier than back in the day when someone had to tape a recorder to their stomach,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said party members are taking precautions, including placing phones in signal-proof bags and removing them from meeting rooms.

St-Pierre Plamondon isn’t wrong to say that the federal government has been interested in the PQ in years past. For example, the recently-deceased Claude Morin, an architect of the PQ’s 1976 election victory, was a paid informant for the RCMP.

“We know that each decade, the Government of Canada has taken ethically and legally very questionable steps to monitor elected PQ members.”

Quebec’s public security minister, Ian Lafrenière, said he was surprised by the comments and expressed doubt.

“I’m not saying it’s impossible. I really doubt it,” he said, adding the PQ’s positions are already well known.

The PQ is currently leading in the polls ahead of Quebec’s October general election and has pledged to hold a sovereignty referendum by 2030 if it forms government.

Poll aggregator Qc125 suggests the PQ would win about 64 seats, or a slim majority, if the vote was held today.

–with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Support for Quebec Independence at low ebb according to new poll'
Support for Quebec Independence at low ebb according to new poll
Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices