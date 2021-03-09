N.S. to provide COVID-19 update after 1st administration of vaccine in pharmacy

Send this page to someone via email

The first Nova Scotia doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in a pharmacy was completed Tuesday morning in Spryfield.

The CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia, Allison Bodnar, said that 300 of the 312 pharmacies registered will be offering vaccinations by the the spring.

This includes the Guardian Pharmacy in Spryfield, which was the first pharmacy to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bodnar said the pharmacy clinics will be booked in the same way as all provincial clinics.

“All booking happens online,” she said. “We have confidence that Nova Scotians who have been supporting each other during COVID-19 continue to do so without burdening pharmacies with calls.”

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province Monday for the first time in nearly a month.

The last time the province recorded zero positive results was on Feb. 12.

Further updates will be provided by the Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, at 11:45 a.m.

