N.S. reports no new cases of COVID-19 for first time in nearly a month

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province Monday.

The last time the province recorded zero positive results was nearly a month ago on Feb. 12.

There are currently 24 active cases and two people are in hospital, one of whom is in ICU.

“It’s encouraging to see a day with no new cases being reported,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a statement.

“Nova Scotians continue to show their commitment to follow the public health measures and we are seeing that their efforts are working to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,768 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

