Health

N.S. reports no new cases of COVID-19 for first time in nearly a month

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 12:20 pm
Click to play video 'N.S. top doctor says adults have chance to be vaccinated by June' N.S. top doctor says adults have chance to be vaccinated by June
Dr. Robert Strang is asking people to remain patient as province undertakes COVID-19 vaccination rollout and says all adults have a chance to be vaccinated, receiving at least their first done by June. Alicia Draus has more.

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province Monday.

The last time the province recorded zero positive results was nearly a month ago on Feb. 12.

Read more: Doctors Nova Scotia, pharmacy association prepare for AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

There are currently 24 active cases and two people are in hospital, one of whom is in ICU.

Trending Stories

“It’s encouraging to see a day with no new cases being reported,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a statement.

“Nova Scotians continue to show their commitment to follow the public health measures and we are seeing that their efforts are working to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,768 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

