Nova Scotia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, confirms more South African and U.K. coronavirus variants

Nova Scotia reports five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the province, three of the cases are in Central Zone and the other two are in Western Zone. They are all close contacts of previously reported cases.

The National Microbiology Lab also confirmed five new variant cases – three more cases of the UK variant and two more cases of the South African variant, all of which are in the Central Zone.

This brings the total number of cases of the UK variant in Nova Scotia to 11 and the South African variant to eight.

“All three UK variant cases and one of the South African variant cases are directly linked to known cases or international travel,” the province said.

The other South African variant case has no known link to a previously reported variant case or to travel, the province noted.

“This person was tested earlier this month and their illness is considered resolved. The investigation is still ongoing and so far, none of their close contacts have tested positive.”

At this time, there is no sign of community spread from the variant cases.

Atlantic bubble

Premier Iain Rankin announced at a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday that next week he and other Maritime premiers will consider re-establishing the Maritime bubble in the weeks ahead.

But at this point, Newfoundland and Labrador won’t be part of the discussions.

“We’ll be guided by public health,” said Rankin.

First COVID-19 vaccinations to done in a pharmacy

The first Nova Scotia doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in a pharmacy was completed Tuesday morning in Spryfield.

The CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia, Allison Bodnar, said that 300 of the 312 pharmacies registered will be offering vaccinations by the the spring.

This includes the Guardian Pharmacy in Spryfield, which was the first pharmacy to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bodnar said the pharmacy clinics will be booked in the same way as all provincial clinics.

“All booking happens online,” she said. “We have confidence that Nova Scotians who have been supporting each other during COVID-19 continue to do so without burdening pharmacies with calls.”

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province Monday for the first time in nearly a month.

The last time the province recorded zero positive results was on Feb. 12.

Further updates will be provided by the Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, at 11:45 a.m.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 26 active cases of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,841 Nova Scotia tests on March 8.

As of March 8, 40,231 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 14,542 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 252,798 tests. There have been 575 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths

One person is currently in hospital, in ICU. There are 549 resolved cases.