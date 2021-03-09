Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 9

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

North York Catholic elementary school temporarily closed due to COVID-19

A North York Catholic elementary schools will be temporarily shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak, says the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

St. Francis Xavier, located on Gracefield Avenue, has 11 confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a tweet from Toronto Public Health (TPH), it recommended the closure of the school “as a result of an ongoing COVID-19 investigation.”

Brampton Transit warns service could be affected by COVID-19 investigation Tuesday

Brampton Transit is warning riders that service may be affected and cancellations may occur due to a COVID-19 investigation on Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The service did not provide any details in regard to the investigation but said Peel Public Health (PPH) directed all of its drivers to be tested for the virus, which Brampton Transit provided at its facilities.

PPH also said all operators should wear medical grade masks.

Story continues below advertisement

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,185 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

343 were in Toronto

235 were in Peel Region

105 were in York Region

81 were in Hamilton

Ontario reports 1,185 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,185 cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 311,112.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 343 cases were recorded in Toronto, 235 in Peel Region, 105 in York Region, and 81 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 292,806 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 872 from the previous day.