Coronavirus: Alleged hosts arrested, jailed for holding parties in Downtown Vancouver condo

Two alleged party hosts were arrested and jailed this weekend for allegedly violating the public health order that bans social gatherings inside residences, Vancouver police said in a release.

“After repeated complaints from the public and unsuccessful efforts to convince these hosts to stop having parties, our officers obtained a search warrant and forced entry into the condo Saturday to arrest two men,” Sgt. Steve Addison from the VPD said.

“The alleged hosts were taken to jail, and six guests were issued $230 tickets for being at the gathering.”

Police said they have received 10 previous complaints about noise and parties in the high-rise condo near Burrard and Alberni Street.

“Our officers will continue to make every effort to speak with violators, to remind them of the rules, and to convince them to obey the health order,” Addison said in a release.

“But, when someone flagrantly ignores the law and puts others at risk of contracting COVID, we will use our legal powers to hold them accountable.”

Manjinder Sagoo, 37, was charged with three counts of failing to comply with an order of the health officer, contrary to Section 99 on the B.C. Public Health Act.

Sanad Rayes, 35, was charged with two counts of failing to comply with an order of the health officer, contrary to Section 99 on the B.C. Public Health Act.