Health

N.B. rolling out vaccination clinics for long-term care, First Nations communities

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 1:45 pm
Click to play video 'N.B. infectious disease expert says new COVID-19 variants should be taken seriously' N.B. infectious disease expert says new COVID-19 variants should be taken seriously
One of New Brunswick’s top infectious disease experts says COVID-19 cases could increase exponentially if new variants are not taken seriously. – Feb 11, 2021

New Brunswick is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Two cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) involving people in their 20s and are travel-related.

The remaining three cases are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) and involve one person aged 19 and under and two people in their 40s. Public Health says those cases are linked to a previous case.

Read more: COVID outbreak among health-care workers in Edmundston hospital, N.B. returning to yellow level

The province says all test results from a three-day walk-in clinic in Zone 7 have been processed and are negative. The asymptomatic clinics were set up after an outbreak to assess if there was further spread.

There are currently 36 active cases.

Vaccination clinics beginning for long-term care facilities, First Nations communities

Meanwhile, vaccination clinics are scheduled to begin this week to vaccinate residents and staff at 56 licensed long-term care facilities.

The province says first-dose clinics for all residents should be completed by March 17.

As well, clinics are being held in First Nations communities this week and next week.

According to the province, the first doses will be offered to community members 16 years and older.

