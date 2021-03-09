Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Crime Beat podcast: Drawing out a suspect

By Nancy Hixt Global News
A police sketch used in the case of the so-called Beltline Rapist .
A police sketch used in the case of the so-called Beltline Rapist . Global News
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

It’s a police tactic that uses both science and art.

From Jack the Ripper to outlaws of the wild west — or even more recently, in the case of the Golden State killer — for hundreds of years, investigators have used sketches to try to identify offenders. 

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘He did horrible things’ — FBI revives 40-year-old manhunt for California serial killer (June 16, 2016)

Many early drawings were fairly crude. Often, they were more like artist renditions of what evil looked like versus accurate depictions of what witnesses saw. 

Over the years, experts have fine-tuned their techniques and even now police agencies all over the world use sketches when they don’t know who committed the crime — and when there’s no surveillance video, only witness or victim accounts.

More: Crime Beat podcast — Surviving a predator (May 14, 2019)

Follow along on this special edition of Crime Beat podcast as Global News crime reporter Nancy Hixt gives a behind-the-scenes look at how one composite sketch artist uses science to draw out his suspects.

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Story continues below advertisement

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the “Crime Beat” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat’s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
  • Open the Google Podcasts app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat’s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
curiouscastCrime BeatCrime Beat PodcastNancy Hixt Crime BeatNancy Hixt Crime Beat PodcastFalconridge rapistAndrew Aurie JeffersonWafid DelaaBeltline rapistComposite sketch artistFBI trained sketch artistPolice sketch artistRen Lafreniere

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers