Crime Beat podcast: Drawing out a suspect

It’s a police tactic that uses both science and art.

From Jack the Ripper to outlaws of the wild west — or even more recently, in the case of the Golden State killer — for hundreds of years, investigators have used sketches to try to identify offenders.

Story continues below advertisement

Many early drawings were fairly crude. Often, they were more like artist renditions of what evil looked like versus accurate depictions of what witnesses saw.

Over the years, experts have fine-tuned their techniques and even now police agencies all over the world use sketches when they don’t know who committed the crime — and when there’s no surveillance video, only witness or victim accounts.

Follow along on this special edition of Crime Beat podcast as Global News crime reporter Nancy Hixt gives a behind-the-scenes look at how one composite sketch artist uses science to draw out his suspects.

—

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Story continues below advertisement

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the “Crime Beat” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat’s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat’s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.