Crime
May 14, 2019 6:00 am

Crime Beat podcast: Surviving a predator

By Crime Reporter  Global News

Police began hunting for a serial rapist following an attack on a second woman in the Beltline neighbourhood of Calgary in March 2004.

Global News
On this episode of Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the devastating impact of a sexual predator.

In 2003, a young Calgary woman was in her own home, when a stranger broke in and attacked her.

She was bound, raped, beaten and threatened.

Six months later, it happened again.

A second woman, sexually assaulted in her own home, just blocks from where the first woman was attacked.

The details were so similar — both women were sexually assaulted in their own homes by a violent stranger.

Police knew it was the same offender. A serial rapist was preying on young women.

READ MORE: Calgary’s ‘Beltline Rapist’ granted day parole, faces deportation

For investigators, it was a race against time to try and catch this monster before he could strike again.

The tactics used to try to catch this rapist will likely surprise you.

And for the first time, hear from one of the people impacted most by the horrific actions of this sex offender.

Follow the story of the “Beltline Rapist” in episode seven of “Crime Beat.”

