Crime Beat podcast: How ‘Carly’ survived a predator

In the spring of 2004, “Carly” was a bright-eyed, smart and bubbly young girl.

The 17-year-old was just months away from finishing high school — but for the moment, she was focused on her friends and making good memories.

Carly is not her real name. Her identity is protected by a court-imposed publication ban.

On March 26, 2004, she got off school early, which was typical for a Friday.

That day she had an uneasy feeling that she couldn’t shake. But she also couldn’t explain it.

She hung around her school as long as possible, not wanting to walk home.

Carly lived in a townhouse in downtown Calgary with her younger sister and mother, just a few blocks from her high school.

When she arrived home, she went into the foyer and then went to unlock the door to her suite.

That’s when a strange man suddenly appeared.

She questioned who he was. He replied that he was there to see her neighbour.

Then, everything went black.

She was knocked unconscious.

Follow along as crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares Carly's story of survival — one she's never shared with a journalist before.

