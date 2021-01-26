Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: How ‘Carly’ survived a predator

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Wafid Delaa
Wafid Delaa. Obtained by Global News
In the spring of 2004, “Carly” was a bright-eyed, smart and bubbly young girl.

The 17-year-old was just months away from finishing high school — but for the moment, she was focused on her friends and making good memories.

Carly is not her real name. Her identity is protected by a court-imposed publication ban.

More: Crime Beat podcast: Surviving a predator

On March 26, 2004, she got off school early, which was typical for a Friday.

That day she had an uneasy feeling that she couldn’t shake. But she also couldn’t explain it.

She hung around her school as long as possible, not wanting to walk home.

Carly lived in a townhouse in downtown Calgary with her younger sister and mother, just a few blocks from her high school.

When she arrived home, she went into the foyer and then went to unlock the door to her suite.

That’s when a strange man suddenly appeared.

Watch: Calgary’s ‘Beltline Rapist’ granted day parole, faces deportation

She questioned who he was. He replied that he was there to see her neighbour.

Then, everything went black.

She was knocked unconscious.

Follow along as crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares Carly’s story of survival — one she’s never shared with a journalist before. Find out the dramatic twists this case has taken in the latest episode of the Global News podcast, Crime Beat.

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

Crime Beat, Crime Beat Podcast, Nancy Hixt Crime Beat, Nancy Hixt Crime Beat Podcast, serial rapist, Calgary Police Sex Crimes Unit, Wafid Delaa, Beltline rapist, deported from Canada, Surviving a predator, The Beltline Rapist, Victims of Wafid Delaa
