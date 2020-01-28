Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: The horror that lurks

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 6:00 am
If you see Marcel Joseph Parent, do no approach.
Marcel Joseph Parent. Vancouver Police handout.
On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story of a young woman who was presented with a golden opportunity — which, instead, would tarnish her whole life.

Lisa is not her real name. Her identity is protected by a court-imposed publication ban.

READ MORE: Man behind horrific sex assaults released from jail, deemed high risk to reoffend

In 2002, Lisa was 19 and working several jobs to put herself through university, one of which was at a Calgary tanning salon

Lisa was smart and a hard worker, and it appeared she made a good impression on the owners of the salon.

 After just a couple of months, she was offered an incredible opportunitythe chance to manage her own store.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Convicted Calgary rapist can’t be managed in the community: parole board

 She was asked to meet with the owner’s nephew one evening after work to go over details of the job. 

That meeting seemed to go smoothly until right before she was about to leave. 

Global News podcast ‘Crime Beat’ returns for second season
Global News podcast ‘Crime Beat’ returns for second season

Learn the shocking details of the night that left her paralyzed with fear, and hear why Lisa has been forced to relive the trauma over and over again.

 The latest episode of Crime Beat is available now.

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

