Crime Beat podcast: The horror that lurks

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story of a young woman who was presented with a golden opportunity — which, instead, would tarnish her whole life.

Lisa is not her real name. Her identity is protected by a court-imposed publication ban.

In 2002, Lisa was 19 and working several jobs to put herself through university, one of which was at a Calgary tanning salon

Lisa was smart and a hard worker, and it appeared she made a good impression on the owners of the salon.

After just a couple of months, she was offered an incredible opportunity — the chance to manage her own store.

She was asked to meet with the owner’s nephew one evening after work to go over details of the job.

That meeting seemed to go smoothly until right before she was about to leave.

Learn the shocking details of the night that left her paralyzed with fear, and hear why Lisa has been forced to relive the trauma over and over again.

The latest episode of Crime Beat is available now.

