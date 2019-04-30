Crime Beat podcast: The story of Kelly Cook, the backup babysitter (Part 2)

On this episode of Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt brings you details of the Kelly Cook case that have never been reported before.

In 1981, Kelly took a job to babysit for someone new named Bill Christensen.

The 15-year-old was never seen alive again.

What most people don’t know is that Kelly was not the killer’s first choice. She was the “backup babysitter.”

Christensen’s first choice was a 17-year-old girl.

In the small rural community of Standard, in southern Alberta, the 17-year-old received a call from Christensen, but she already had plans so she turned him down.

Christensen then asked the girl for names of other babysitters in the area. One of the names she gave was Kelly Cook.

That original target, who we’ll refer to as Stacey, has never spoken to a journalist about what happened — until now. Global News is not using Stacey’s real name, as she continues to fear for her safety.

“If only you could take that phone call back,” Stacey said.

Thirty-eight years later, Stacey told her story to Hixt for the latest episode of Crime Beat.

“When I realized, like, this could have been me, that that was the big turning point of, ‘Wow, that could have been me,’” Stacey said.

The case has impacted every aspect of her life and will continue to until the killer is caught.

Police continue to investigate the case but are still waiting for the tip they need to solve it.

If you know anything that can help police as they investigate Kelly’s homicide, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

