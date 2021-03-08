Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 8

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday.

Toronto, Peel Region moves to grey lockdown restrictions under Ontario’s COVID-19 framework

The change in restrictions came into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday for Toronto and Peel Region which moved into the grey zone and North Bay into the red zone of the province’s COVID-19 framework. The current stay-at-home order for all three regions was also lifted.

Here’s what you can and can’t do under Ontario’s grey lockdown level of restrictions:

Ontario reported a total of 1,631 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Of those:

568 were in Toronto

322 were in Peel Region

119 were in York Region

68 were in Durham Region

51 were in Halton Region

However, in an update late Monday morning, the Ontario government said the case count “is higher than expected due to a data catch-up process related to the provincial CCM system.”

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,077 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 994 from the previous day. The government said 38,063 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. yesterday, the province has administered 912,486 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 21,882 in the last day. There are 273,676 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,748 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which remained the same as yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 84 current outbreaks in homes, which is a unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 55 active cases among long-term care residents and 139 active cases among staff — both unchanged in the last 24 hours.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 9,233 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 95 more cases in the last day — 84 student cases and 11 staff cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 734 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Thirty schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 2,821 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 34 (20 new child cases and 14 staff cases). Out of 5,268 child care centres in Ontario, 162 currently have cases and 40 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.