Canada

Greater Toronto Area malls entering grey zone use staff at doors, technology to track capacity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2021 12:00 pm
TORONTO — Greater Toronto Area malls are using capacity tracking technology and staff stationed at doors to abide by COVID-19 rules that went into effect in parts of the region today.

Under provincial regulations, non-essential stores and malls in Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region are allowed to open, but required to keep capacity at 25 per cent or below.

Oxford Properties says it has staff at designated Yorkdale, Square One and Scarborough Town Centre entrances to stop people from entering when capacity has been reached.

The Oxford malls are also showing on their websites how full they are so that shoppers can have an idea of whether they should expect to wait to enter once they arrive.

Websites for Cadillac Fairview Corp. Ltd. shopping centres like the Eaton Centre and Fairview Mall showed the number of entrances visitors can use will be limited and staff will be at the doors to control how many people enter.

Oxford and Cadillac Fairview both say they are screening guests as they enter the mall and encourage shoppers to complete the province’s online questionnaire about COVID-19 symptoms and recent travel in advance of their visit.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsGreater Toronto AreaMallsYorkdale MallScarborough Town Centrecapacitygrey zoneSquare One Mallcapacity tracking technologygrey lockdown zoneGTA malls

