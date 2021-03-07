Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 114 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 35 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday.

The city recorded two more deaths, with one on Sunday involving a person in their 70s and the other on Saturday involving someone in their 60’s.

Public health says the outbreak at Hamilton General Hospital’s Unit 5 West has had its first death. The passing at the short stay unit was reported Saturday and is connected with the outbreak that began on Feb. 26.

Hamilton now has had 287 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Two new outbreaks were revealed on the weekend with the third at Red Hill Toyota on Saturday. Three staffers at the dealership in the city’s east end have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The fifth active surge in a school was recorded on Friday as well, at Orchard Park Secondary, with one student and one staff member testing positive for the virus.

There are now 11 active cases in city schools with additional ongoing outbreaks at St. Eugene Catholic Elementary, St. Michael Catholic Elementary, Cathy Wever Elementary and Hillfield Strathallan College.

Three outbreaks were declared over on the weekend at the Juravinski hospital’s M2 unit, I.H. Mission Services shelter, and the August 8 Restaurant on Wilson Street.

Hamilton is reporting more than 280 cases at 29 facilities in current outbreaks, which include nine seniors homes, six shelters, five schools and two hospitals.

There have now been 106 positive screenings for a coronavirus variant after 18 more cases were identified by public health in the last few days.

Of those, only four variant cases have actually been confirmed, all of which were the B.1.1.7 variant that first emerged in the U.K. There are no confirmed cases for any of the other subtypes of the coronavirus.

Active cases went up after five days of decline, with 53 added on Sunday following another drop of 20 cases on Saturday. There are 431 active cases as of Mar. 7.

Public health says 44 per cent (207) of the city’s 472 new cases in the last 10 days are from people under the age of 29.

More than 41,000 people have been vaccinated as of Thursday, with 28,000 getting shots through the Hamilton Health Science (HHS) fixed site, around 1,200 through the St. Joe’s site, and close to 12,000 with the mobile clinic.

Halton reports 91 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, outbreaks over at two care homes

Halton Region reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 39 on Saturday and 52 on Sunday.

The region now has 278 active cases as of Mar. 7 and 9,746 total cases since the pandemic began.

The outbreak at the Queens Avenue retirement home in Oakville was declared over on Friday. There were 14 positive cases and no deaths in the outbreak that lasted 36 days.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at the Mount Nemo Christian long-term care home (LTCH) was closed on Saturday after 66 cases and eight deaths in the outbreak that started on Jan. 10.

Halton has 16 active outbreaks that include 69 cases from three long-term care homes and 85 cases from three retirement homes.

Public health has identified 120 total suspected variant cases as of March 5, with 19 confirmed.

The region reported no new deaths on the weekend and has had 198 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Halton residents 80 years or older can now book online or call 311 to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at a regional vaccination centre.

The clinics for 80 and over are expected to run during March and April. All appointments are contingent on the availability of vaccine supply.

So far, public health has administered 33,255 COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday. Close to 10,000 doses have been given out by mobile teams and just over 23,000 from fixed clinics as of March 4.

Niagara reports 54 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, two new outbreaks at retirement homes

Niagara public health reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 31 on Saturday and 23 on Sunday.

Active cases went up for the fifth day in a row to 199 as of March 7. The region has had 8,744 cases and 369 deaths since the pandemic began.

The region added two more outbreaks at retirement homes in Port Colborne and Thorold over the weekend.

Niagara has 17 community outbreaks with three ongoing surges at seniors residents, including at the Garden City Manor LTCH in St. Catharines.

Public health reported eight more variant cases to bring the region’s total to 62 as of Mar. 7.

Three of the 62 have been confirmed to be the B.1.1.7 variant that first emerged in the U.K. There are no confirmed cases for any of the other subtypes of the coronavirus.

Public health administered another 223 COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday. Close to 12,000 doses have been given out in the region as of March 7.

Haldimand Norfolk reports 10 COVID-19 cases, outbreaks at two farms

Haldimand Norfolk reported 10 new coronavirus cases on the weekend with five on Saturday and five on Sunday.

The region saw active cases drop slightly on the weekend to 34 as of March 7.

Both counties have accounted for 1,459 total COVID-19 cases amid the pandemic and 39 deaths.

A pair of farms in the county have the latest outbreaks — EZ Grow Farms in Frogmore and Ryder Farms Inc. in Delhi.

EZ Grow has just one positive case, which is connected to travel from outside of Canada. No details were released about the outbreak at Ryder Farms.

There is just one outbreak at a health-care facility involving one staff case, at the Cedar Crossing retirement home in Simcoe.

Close to 8,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in both counties as of Sunday, with about 1,600 people having completed their series of shots.