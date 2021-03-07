Menu

News

B.C. boy with autism who only eats brand of discontinued waffles gets home recipe

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 7, 2021 2:14 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. company comes to aid of special needs child who loves discontinued waffles' B.C. company comes to aid of special needs child who loves discontinued waffles
B.C.'s Nature's Path company has come to the rescue of a desperate mother who put out a call for a brand of discontinued waffles, which were the only thing her special needs son would eat. Kylie Stanton reports. – Feb 3, 2021

Jerico Roman won’t be going hungry any time soon.

The nine-year-old from Surrey, B.C., has autism along with extreme oral aversion and complex eating challenges, and will eat virtually nothing but a particular type of maple cinnamon waffle.

Jerico’s mother, Jenna, says the growing boy usually puts down two boxes of the waffles a day.

But earlier this year, panic set in when she learned the product, manufactured by Nature’s Path, had been discontinued.

Now, the company has followed through on a pledge it made last month to ensure Jerico has all the waffles he can eat for years to come.

Nature’s Path was able to adapt the recipe for the product — which is usually made in massive batches — for home use. On Friday, it delivered that recipe, along with the necessary ingredients to the family.

It’s a major relief for his mother, who had started a GoFundMe in an effort to track down and buy every remaining box of the product in North America amid fear she wouldn’t be able to feed her son.

