B.C. boy with autism who only eats brand of discontinued waffles gets home recipe

Jerico Roman won’t be going hungry any time soon.
The nine-year-old from Surrey, B.C., has autism along with extreme oral aversion and complex eating challenges, and will eat virtually nothing but a particular type of maple cinnamon waffle.
Jerico’s mother, Jenna, says the growing boy usually puts down two boxes of the waffles a day.
But earlier this year, panic set in when she learned the product, manufactured by Nature’s Path, had been discontinued.
Now, the company has followed through on a pledge it made last month to ensure Jerico has all the waffles he can eat for years to come.
Nature’s Path was able to adapt the recipe for the product — which is usually made in massive batches — for home use. On Friday, it delivered that recipe, along with the necessary ingredients to the family.
It’s a major relief for his mother, who had started a GoFundMe in an effort to track down and buy every remaining box of the product in North America amid fear she wouldn’t be able to feed her son.
Comments