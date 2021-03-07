B.C. boy with autism who only eats brand of discontinued waffles gets home recipe

Send this page to someone via email

Jerico Roman won’t be going hungry any time soon.

The nine-year-old from Surrey, B.C., has autism along with extreme oral aversion and complex eating challenges, and will eat virtually nothing but a particular type of maple cinnamon waffle.

Jerico’s mother, Jenna, says the growing boy usually puts down two boxes of the waffles a day.

But earlier this year, panic set in when she learned the product, manufactured by Nature’s Path, had been discontinued.

Now, the company has followed through on a pledge it made last month to ensure Jerico has all the waffles he can eat for years to come.

Nature’s Path was able to adapt the recipe for the product — which is usually made in massive batches — for home use. On Friday, it delivered that recipe, along with the necessary ingredients to the family.

It’s a major relief for his mother, who had started a GoFundMe in an effort to track down and buy every remaining box of the product in North America amid fear she wouldn’t be able to feed her son.