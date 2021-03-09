Gliding club offers $1,000 scholarship to attract new, young members

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Gliding Club is offering a new incentive for young people to join as it gets ready to kick off its 61st season.

A glider lands near Starbuck, Man., on July 14, 2019. Julie Campbell.

The club has announced the Manitoba Soaring Scholarship, valued at $1,000 per year. The scholarship will give the lucky recipient 10 advanced instructional flights in a modern two-seat sailplane.

Club president Mike Maskell says not just anyone can apply for the scholarship.

“The criteria is that the Manitoba resident is a former member of any air cadet squadron in Manitoba,” he said. “The applicant should be aged between 18 and 25, and also hold a Transport Canada glider pilot licence already.”

The gliding experience is like nothing else, according to Maskell.

“When the good days come, we can go sometimes five or six hundred kilometres in distance, returning back to the gliding club later in the afternoon,” he said. “So it’s an amazing challenge that you’re out there using your skill, the glider’s abilities and the instruments on board. No two flights are the same.”

A member of the Winnipeg Gliding Club prepares to take to the air. Julie Campbell / Global News

Interested applicants can go to the Winnipeg Gliding Club website for more information and application forms.

