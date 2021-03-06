Former Mission, B.C., teacher charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in the Fraser Valley are appealing for more information or possible victims of a former B.C. teacher accused of a historical sexual assault.

Donald Alan Sweet, who taught in the Mission School District, is facing four charges of sexual interference, two charges of sexual assault and one charge of assault related to incidents alleged to have happened between 2007 and 2008.

Mission RCMP said two women came forward with allegations about Sweet last February. One woman reported she had been sexually assaulted, while the other reported being assaulted. Both were students in the Mission School District at the time of the assaults.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred in the school district and at a conference centre near Chilliwack.

Story continues below advertisement

11:21 B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors – May 26, 2020

“We are releasing a photo of Mr. Sweet in order to further our investigation and identify anyone who may have more information about these, or other potential offences,” Mission RCMP Cpl. Jason Raaflaub said in a media release.

Mission School District superintendent Angus Wilson confirmed Sweet worked for the district between 2000 and 2009.

The district is assisting the RCMP with its investigation, he said.

Sweet has no prior B.C. criminal record or records of discipline with the BC Teacher Regulation Branch.

Anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim is asked to contact Mission RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Sweet is due back in court on March 15.