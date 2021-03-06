Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Former Mission, B.C., teacher charged with sexual assault

By Simon Little Global News
Donald Alan Sweet is facing seven charges in relation to alleged historical offences against two women while he was a teacher in Mission.
Donald Alan Sweet is facing seven charges in relation to alleged historical offences against two women while he was a teacher in Mission. Mission RCMP

RCMP in the Fraser Valley are appealing for more information or possible victims of a former B.C. teacher accused of a historical sexual assault.

Donald Alan Sweet, who taught in the Mission School District, is facing four charges of sexual interference, two charges of sexual assault and one charge of assault related to incidents alleged to have happened between 2007 and 2008.

Read more: Body of former Calgary teacher accused of historical sexual abuse found in B.C.

Mission RCMP said two women came forward with allegations about Sweet last February. One woman reported she had been sexually assaulted, while the other reported being assaulted. Both were students in the Mission School District at the time of the assaults.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred in the school district and at a conference centre near Chilliwack.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors' B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors
B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors – May 26, 2020

“We are releasing a photo of Mr. Sweet in order to further our investigation and identify anyone who may have more information about these, or other potential offences,” Mission RCMP Cpl. Jason Raaflaub said in a media release.

Trending Stories

Read more: Former B.C. church youth therapist facing 6 allegations of historical sexual abuse

Mission School District superintendent Angus Wilson confirmed Sweet worked for the district between 2000 and 2009.

The district is assisting the RCMP with its investigation, he said.

Sweet has no prior B.C. criminal record or records of discipline with the BC Teacher Regulation Branch.

Anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim is asked to contact Mission RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Sweet is due back in court on March 15.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assaultsex assaultHistorical Sexual AssaultTeacher Sexual Assaultteacher assaultdon sweetdonald alan sweetdonald sweetmission sexual assault

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers