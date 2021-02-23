Body of former Calgary teacher accused of historical sexual abuse found in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has confirmed the body of a former Calgary teacher facing 17 sex-related charges for the alleged abuse of six students two decades ago has been recovered on Vancouver Island.

Michael Gregory, 57, was found deceased Monday.

Sources told Global News the death has been determined to be non-criminal and non-accidental.

Calgary police started investigating Gregory in September 2020, when a woman came forward stating she was abused by the teacher while she was in junior high school.

The woman told Global News the abuse happened in the summer of 2001, during a canoe trip with other students.

During the course of the investigation, Calgary Police sex crimes detectives identified five other women who also allege sexual misconduct by Gregory while they were students between the years of 1999 and 2005.

Since police announced charges against Gregory last week, multiple victims have come forward alleging abuse.

Despite Gregory’s death, investigators are still looking to speak with anyone else who may have information about this case

Gregory is accused of abusing using his position of trust to groom female students and get them into situations where sexual abuse could take place.

Where to get help

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

