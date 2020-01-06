Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary neurologist Keith Hoyte pleads guilty to 28 sex assaults dating back to 1980s

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2020 2:26 pm
Updated January 6, 2020 2:29 pm
Dr. Keith Hoyte.
Dr. Keith Hoyte. Obtained by Global News

A retired Calgary neurologist has pleaded guilty to dozens of sexual assaults dating back to the early 1980s.

As a trial for Keith Hoyte was to begin, he pleaded guilty to 28 counts while two were stayed.

Crown prosecutor Rosalind Greenwood read aloud an agreed statement of facts describing how victims aged 17 to 46 felt confused, embarrassed, numb and angry during appointments with Hoyte.

READ MORE: New charges laid against retired Calgary doctor, now accused of sexually assaulting 19 former patients

In the statement, women described being told they had to be naked from the waist up even though they were there seeking treatment for brain ailments like migraines and seizures.

They described Hoyte fondling their breasts and pricking them with pins in that area, while the doctor made little eye-contact or conversation.

Story continues below advertisement
Retired Calgary doctor charged with sexually assaulting 3 former patients
Retired Calgary doctor charged with sexually assaulting 3 former patients

READ MORE: Retired Calgary doctor charged with sexually assaulting 3 former patients

Court heard that in many cases, he did not explain why he was doing what he was doing and why, but in others he said it was to test reflexes.

The charges relate to assaults that happened between 1983 or 1984, and 2013. Police laid charges in 2018.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Calgary crimeSexual Assaultsex assaultneurologistCalgary neurologistKeith HoyteKeith Hoyte guiltyKeith Hoyte pleads guiltyKeith Hoyte trialneurologist Keith Hoyteneurologist sex assaultneurologist sexual assaultRosalind Greenwood
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.