West Kelowna country artist Ben Klick records debut album

Streaming live to Nashville from his bedroom in West Kelowna, Ben Klick is recording his first studio album.

“All the musicians are down in Nashville and I am here in West Kelowna,” said Klick.

“Because of COVID I was not able to go back down to Nashville this year so I wanted to record a record and finish everything I have been doing over the last year and a half.”

Thanks to technology, Klick says it’s a smooth process.

“At this point, I have been able to set up a studio here at the house literally in my bedroom to record tracks, guitars mainly and my vocal tracks from here at the house,” said Klick.

“The nice part about having the musicians here in Nashville is they have got all the rooms to record everything from the drums to the bass.”

The title track of the album, “A Life Worth Living”, has become a driving force in Klick’s life.

“The opening lyric of the song is ‘I am going to roll with the punches, I’m going to take whatever comes my way, let the man upstairs do the talking and live to die another day, for the rest of my life I am going to make a life worth living,’ and that’s what the entire record is encompassing. For the rest of my life, I want to make a life worth living,” said Klick.

Klick’s debut album won’t be released until June as The Record Shop Recording Studio in Nashville work to perfect it but to hold his fans over, Klick has released a single, “Fishin’ off the Moon”.

Visit Klick’s website for updates on the album release and upcoming socially-distanced shows.

