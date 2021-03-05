Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating suspicious death of woman in Swift Current, Sask.

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 6:38 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP located the body of a dead woman inside an apartment building in Swift Current on Thursday night.
Saskatchewan RCMP located the body of a dead woman inside an apartment building in Swift Current on Thursday night. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crime unit south is investigating the suspicious death of an adult woman in Swift Current.

RCMP said on Thursday night, around 11:30 p.m., the Swift Current Municipal RCMP responded to reports of an injured woman at an apartment building on the 200 block of 7th Avenue Northwest.

Before she was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the woman told police that there was another injured woman.

That woman was found dead inside an apartment building on the 600 block of Chaplin Street.

During the investigation, a third woman was located at a home on the 500 block of Colonel Otter Drive in Swift Current. She was arrested without incident early Friday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are not looking for any other suspects and there is no risk to public safety at this time. Charges have not been laid in the ongoing investigation.

Trending Stories

All three women are known to each other.

Non-residents are asked to avoid the area of the three locations due to increased police presence.

Swift Current RCMP Police Dog Services the RCMP Major Crime Unit South, Yorkton RCMP General Investigation Section and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section as well as the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service are all investigating this incident.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact Swift Current Municipal RCMP at 306-778-4870 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

