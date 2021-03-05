Toronto police identify 32-year-old woman as murder victim after human remains found

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have identified the remains found in connection to a murder investigation as that of 32-year-old Amanda Killeen.

Investigators said Killeen was last seen on Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m. in the Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road area. Police originally put out a missing persons report for her on Feb. 22.

On Friday, police said through an investigation, human remains were found, tested and confirmed to be that of Killeen..

Investigators charged 59-year-old Orson York on Feb. 26 with accessory after the fact to murder. He was already charged with indignity to a human body.

On Feb. 23, officers went to an apartment building on George Street, near Dundas Street, in regard to Killeen’s disappearance.

There was an interaction between officers and a man in a third-floor apartment unit. The man was shot by police and was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Gedi Ali Gedi, by the SIU and family of Killeen told Global News he was her ex-boyfriend. Though they were broken up, the family said Killeen would visit the apartment where the fatal shooting occurred.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Ryan Rocca and Catherine McDonald