London man arrested after flare gun fired in southwest parking lot

London police say a 65-year-old man has been charged with possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace after a flare gun was fired in a parking lot just before midnight on Wednesday.

At around 11:55 p.m. that night, police say they received numerous 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots outside of an apartment building on Baseline Road West near Wharncliffe Road South.

Police say a suspect description was provided and a man was arrested on scene.

A flare gun and five rounds of ammunition were seized, police say.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is due in court on May 31 and police ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

