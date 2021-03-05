Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London man arrested after flare gun fired in southwest parking lot

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 5, 2021 11:28 am
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police say a 65-year-old man has been charged with possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace after a flare gun was fired in a parking lot just before midnight on Wednesday.

At around 11:55 p.m. that night, police say they received numerous 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots outside of an apartment building on Baseline Road West near Wharncliffe Road South.

Read more: Hamilton man arrested after allegedly pointing a flare gun inside a Tim Hortons

Police say a suspect description was provided and a man was arrested on scene.

Trending Stories

A flare gun and five rounds of ammunition were seized, police say.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is due in court on May 31 and police ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Airsoft industry pushes for reversal of federal gun bill' Airsoft industry pushes for reversal of federal gun bill
Airsoft industry pushes for reversal of federal gun bill – Feb 22, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceGunshotParking LotBaseline Roadsouthwest londonFlare gunWharncliffe Road South

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers