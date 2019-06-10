Hamilton man arrested after allegedly pointing a flare gun inside a Tim Hortons

A 55-year-old Hamilton man is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a flare gun at customers in a downtown Tim Hortons.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, after receiving a call Saturday at around 10:30 p.m. about a man with a weapon.

READ MORE: Police investigate shooting at Tim Hortons in downtown Hamilton

“When police arrived, they located the suspect sitting at a table and for safety reasons, he was immediately arrested,” said Hamilton Police Service in an official email statement. “He was found to be in possession of a flare gun that appeared to be fully operational, however, the gun was not loaded.”

READ MORE: Police investigate shooting at Tim Hortons in downtown Hamilton

Witnesses reportedly told police that the man pointed the firearm at two customers inside the store at 80 John St. S. while allegedly making threats.

Karsten Schreiner is facing charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, pointing a firearm (x2), and uttering threats.