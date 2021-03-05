Menu

Crime

Kitchener man facing child porn charges after investigation spurred by social media company

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 10:42 am
Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested several men from Kitchener and New Hamburg over the past few days as a result of different child pornography investigations.
Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested several men from Kitchener and New Hamburg over the past few days as a result of different child pornography investigations. Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a Kitchener man after an investigation that began on a tip from a social media site.

Police say the site contacted the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children to say that someone possessed child pornography and was sharing it.

After investigating, officers search a home in Kitchener on Feb. 26 where they seized a number of digital devices.

A week later, police got a warrant to search one of the devices and say they discovered information consistent with the originally possessed child pornography.

Police say a 21-year-old man is facing several charges including possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

On Thursday morning, police announced arrests in connection to two other child exploitation cases.

Few details were provided but a 33-year-old New Hamburg man was charged with possession of child pornography, while a 33-year-old Kitchener man was charged with making available child pornography and possession of child pornography.

