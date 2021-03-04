2 Kitchener men arrested after rental van hits 2 buildings, flees scene

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two men were arrested after a pair of buildings were struck by a rental van in Kitchener late Wednesday afternoon.

They say officers were called to the scene of the initial incident at Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.

Police say they made an attempt to stop the vehicle, which fled the scene but was later discovered in Elmira.

They say the driver fled on foot but was soon tracked down and arrested.

A 47-year-old Kitchener man was charged with dangerous driving, flight from police and driving while disqualified.

Officers soon discovered that he was not behind the wheel when the rental van hit the two buildings.

They then charged a 38-year-old Kitchener man with failure to remain at the scene, driving while disqualified and breaching court orders.