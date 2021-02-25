Menu

Crime

Waterloo Regional Police arrest man after gun call near Central Station in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 10:59 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man a stone’s throw from Central Division after a gun call late Wednesday night.

Police say someone from a residence in the area reported a man with a gun near the intersection of Frederick and Weber streets at around 9:40 p.m.

Central Division is located a few hundred metres from the intersection.

Police say the man was quickly tracked down a but no gun was found in his possession.

“We are still investigating to determine if there was a weapon involved,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News. “We are encouraging anyone with any information to contact us or Crimestoppers.”

Police say officers did find suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

A 26-year-old Kitchener man is facing multiple charges, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a credit card and breach of a release order.

