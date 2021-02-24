Menu

Crime

2 men arrested after home in Waterloo raided

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Two men were arrested after a home in Waterloo was raided on Tuesday.
Two men were arrested after a home in Waterloo was raided on Tuesday. Global News file

Waterloo Regional Police arrested two men and seized an airsoft pistol after searching a home in the City of Waterloo on Monday.

Police say they searched a home on Avondale Avenue South at around 4:30 p.m. where they located the airsoft pistol.

Read more: Child pornography, extortion charges laid against Waterloo man

The warrant was based on a complaint was made regarding an incident that occurred on Valentine’s Day.

Police say the two men, both 18 years old, have been charged with uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

Read more: Waterloo police release photo of suspect in Cambridge stabbing

They say the men were held in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.

