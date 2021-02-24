2 men arrested after home in Waterloo raided

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police arrested two men and seized an airsoft pistol after searching a home in the City of Waterloo on Monday.

Police say they searched a home on Avondale Avenue South at around 4:30 p.m. where they located the airsoft pistol.

The warrant was based on a complaint was made regarding an incident that occurred on Valentine’s Day.

Police say the two men, both 18 years old, have been charged with uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

They say the men were held in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.

