Health

Decision on public health restrictions expected in Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2021 6:12 am
Ontario will decide today what level of restrictions to place on three COVID-19 hot spots still under strict stay-at-home orders.

The government extended those orders for Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay two weeks ago due to high virus case numbers.

Peel Region's top doctor recommending moving to grey lockdown in Ontario's COVID-19 framework

Restrictions loosened in the rest of the province last month as regions moved back to the government’s colour-coded pandemic response framework.

Trending Stories

Top doctors in Toronto and Peel have recommended that the highest level of public health restrictions take effect in their regions on Monday.

Toronto officials recommend city move into grey-lockdown level next week

They are asking for the “lockdown” zone of the framework that allows more businesses to open with restrictions.

The province’s chief medical officer says he’s concerned about test positivity rates and more infectious variants in those regions, and that the reopening must be cautious.

