Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Numbers dwindling, but 36 new cases announced for Interior Health

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 8:45 pm
Interior Health said the outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital is at seven cases – six patients and one staff. Two deaths are also connected to the outbreak.
Interior Health said the outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital is at seven cases – six patients and one staff. Two deaths are also connected to the outbreak. Travis Lowe / Global News

Provincial officials announced 36 new cases of COVID-19 for Interior Health on Thursday.

The new cases aren’t the lowest seen this year, but they are part of a continuing trend of falling statistics.

One month ago, on Feb. 4, 54 cases were announced for Interior Health.

Read more: B.C. reports 564 new cases of COVID-19 as variant cases climb again

Since the pandemic started, data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control lists the current number of total cases within Interior Health at 7,522, though 7,051 have recovered.

The number of confirmed deaths is at 105. One month ago, on Feb. 4, the number of deaths was listed at 75.

Trending Stories

The number of active cases in Interior Health is listed at 366.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Closer look at Port Moody pub night transmission, national vaccine committee backs Dr. Bonnie Henry' Coronavirus: Closer look at Port Moody pub night transmission, national vaccine committee backs Dr. Bonnie Henry
Coronavirus: Closer look at Port Moody pub night transmission, national vaccine committee backs Dr. Bonnie Henry

Provincially, 564 new cases were announced, along with four deaths.

In related news, Interior Health said the outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital is at seven cases — six patients and one staff. Two deaths are also connected to the outbreak.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanaganbc coronavirusCOVIDcentral okanaganHealthIHAInterior Health AuthorityKelowna General HospitalKGHBC CDCBC Centre Disease Control

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers