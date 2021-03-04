Coronavirus: Numbers dwindling, but 36 new cases announced for Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial officials announced 36 new cases of COVID-19 for Interior Health on Thursday.

The new cases aren’t the lowest seen this year, but they are part of a continuing trend of falling statistics.

One month ago, on Feb. 4, 54 cases were announced for Interior Health.

Since the pandemic started, data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control lists the current number of total cases within Interior Health at 7,522, though 7,051 have recovered.

The number of confirmed deaths is at 105. One month ago, on Feb. 4, the number of deaths was listed at 75.

The number of active cases in Interior Health is listed at 366.

Provincially, 564 new cases were announced, along with four deaths.

In related news, Interior Health said the outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital is at seven cases — six patients and one staff. Two deaths are also connected to the outbreak.